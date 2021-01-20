WATCH: Lake effect snow is on the move this morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

WEDNESDAY:

A brief burst of moderate to heavy lake effect snow is expected south between about 6 and 9 am across CNY.

This band of snow will impact at least part of the Wednesday morning commute so you may want to give yourself a little extra time getting into work/school Wednesday. A coating to 3” of snow is likely during the morning for most, perhaps a bit more in the hills south of Syracuse.

With a cold front clearing Central New York by the mid to late morning, the weather should improve with maybe even a little sun if we are lucky appearing in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 20s, but wind chills will be down in the low to mid-teens!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Wednesday night will be cold and quiet for the most part under a partly to mostly cloudy sky with some snow showers towards Thursday morning.

Temperatures will initially drop to between 15 and 20 during the evening before rising well into the 20s overnight as a breeze starts to kick up out of the south.

LATE WEEK:

Another clipper will race into Central New York Thursday with a brisk southwest flow pushing temperatures into the mid 30s again, but there should also be some snow showers developing too. Most areas will not see anything more than a coating to an inch of snow Thursday, but there should be at least 1 to 4” in and around the Tug Hill.

Some more lake snow looks to develop Thursday night mainly east of Lake Ontario, but late Thursday night into Friday a cold front will slowly push south and do the same to the band of snow. It appears that come Friday afternoon/night there will be some semblance of a snow band affecting areas southeast of Lake Ontario, including Syracuse with at least a minor accumulation.