WATCH: Lake effect snow moves into CNY today

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Lake effect snow accumulated to more than a foot for our neighbors to the north and west. Now, it’s our turn for the lake effect.

FRIDAY:

Go an hour north to Watertown and you’ll hit more than a foot of snow! Today the lake will shift south to impact the rest of CNY.

There is not much snow, only a dusting, from the East Coast storm, as you wake up this morning.

After sunrise a reinforcing shot of cold air behind a cold front shifts the lake effect southbound out of Watertown to Syracuse.

Expect to be in and out of bursts of lake effect snow, even some snow squalls Friday morning and right into the evening commute.

Expect about 2 to 6 inches of snow for many, including the Syracuse area. Locally higher amounts are possible across parts of Wayne and Northern Cayuga counties.

Winds will also be gusting to 30 to 35 mph from the northwest at times Friday afternoon likely leading to at least a limited amount of blowing and drifting snow. Travel could be locally treacherous so use caution.

This wind will add to the tricky travel and produce wind chills in the teens too.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Lake snow tapers to flurries Friday night as drier pushes in with high pressure building in from the west. An additional light accumulation of snow is expected Friday night before the snow tapers and more cold sets in.

WEEKEND:

It’s a nice and seasonably chilly Saturday with some sunshine and light winds! Yes, that’s right! Finally, a great day to take advantage of the fresh powder whether that’s skiing, sledding, snowshoeing, etc…

Sunday won’t be as nice with a brisk wind, milder air and some rain and a wintry mix possible in spots, especially north and east of Syracuse Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday should remain the 20s, while highs to end the weekend could flirt with 40.