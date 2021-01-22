WATCH: Lake effect snow on the move again this morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

FRIDAY:

This morning, the band of snow north of Syracuse will make its way to the south thanks to a cold front pushing slowly through. The most likely time to see the squalls in Syracuse is between 10 am and 1 pm. Much of CNY will likely pick up 1 to 3 inches of snow Friday but there will be some locally higher totals where the squalls are more persistent.

It will be a brisk and seasonably chilly day with highs in the low 30s but the wind will make it feel like it is in the 20s and teens.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Onondaga, Cayuga, Wayne, Madison and Oneida counties for accumulating snow going into Saturday morning.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

As colder air filters into Central New York, we expect a flare up of lake effect Friday evening. With some help from moisture coming off the upper Great Lakes we could briefly see snowfall rates approaching an inch an hour close to Syracuse. By late evening, the heavier snow will drift to the southwest into the Finger Lakes.

Another 1 to 3 inches is possible with locally higher totals Friday night. Closer to 3-6″ is expected where snow is most persistent.

SATURDAY:

The weekend will be cold with lingering lake effect snow showers to start. There may be an additional light accumulation of snow Saturday morning. Some very light lake effect snow could even linger into the afternoon.

The bigger story will be highs struggling to reach 20 and wind chills in the single digits to low teens thanks to a brisk northwest wind.

SUNDAY:

High pressure will be in charge Sunday and will end up being the pick day of the weekend with possibly even a little sun showing up! It will remain cold though as highs will once again struggle to make it into the low 20s. Enjoy, winter enthusiasts!!