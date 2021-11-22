WATCH: Lake effect snow on the move; where is it headed overnight?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

ALERTS:

There are several Winter Weather Advisories issued for parts of CNY from Monday through Tuesday morning for forecasted snowfall of up to 3-6” in the heavier snow bands.

Onondaga County: until 7am Tuesday

Oswego County: until 1am Tuesday

Monroe, Wayne, and Northern Cayuga counties: until 7am Tuesday

Southern Cayuga County: until 9am Tuesday

OVERNIGHT:

Localized lake effect snow is expected to continue off Lake Ontario through the night. After midnight, a trough of low pressure swings through and pushes the band of lake snow south through the Syracuse area and into Finger Lakes.

This snow band on the move likely produces a coating to 2 or 3” of accumulation for the Syracuse area points south and west by Tuesday morning between now and 6 am.

However, in an area from Wayne, Northern Cayuga and even extreme Western Onondaga Counties anywhere from 3 to 6” tonight.

Lows drop into the mid to upper 20s throughout CNY with wind chills dipping closer to 20 thanks to a brisk west-northwest wind.

TUESDAY:

It’s probably a good idea to plan on giving yourself a few extra minutes heading out the door Tuesday morning to work and school. We believe the morning commute should be quiet/snow free for the Eastern Finger Lakes and Syracuse area points north and east with some slick spots, especially on secondary roads, bridges/overpasses, parking lots and sidewalks.

However, down across the Southern and Western Finger Lakes roads could be a little slicker with reduced visibility since there still could be some lake snow around these parts to start the day. This lake effect winds down after 8 or 9 am.

As the day goes on our weather turns quieter with some sunshine developing for most as high pressure builds in with drier air. Too bad it’s still quite chilly and a bit brisk though.

Highs on Tuesday only make it into the mid-30s with wind chills in the 20s to low 30s.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

The sky becomes mainly clear across the region as high pressure settles into the Northeast Tuesday night. Lows drop into the low to mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure stays in control for the biggest travel day of the year for the area with plenty of sunshine, light winds and highs well into the 40s!

Is the weather as nice across the rest of the Northeast and country Wednesday into Thanksgiving?? Click here to find out.