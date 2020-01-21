WATCH: Lake effect snow showers end overnight, quiet through midweek

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

A touch of lake effect snow southeast of Lake Ontario near the Syracuse area diminishes overnight. There will be little if now accumulation. Lows will range from the mid-single digits to around 10 tonight.

TUESDAY:

The weather should be pretty uneventful Tuesday other than some lake snow showers developing east of Lake Ontario late Tuesday morning into the afternoon. There will also be some sun fading behind increasing clouds during the midday and afternoon hours. Those clouds and any snow showers are due to milder air to our west trying to move east into the Northeast.

Down at the ground this warm air won’t be here Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid- 20s in the afternoon.

REST OF THE WEEK:

The area of high pressure building in early this week will scoot to the south and east of CNY mid to late this week. This will push milder air back into the region with highs getting back into the mid-30s by Wednesday and possibly flirting with 40 late in the week!

It also looks precipitation free mid to late this week too!