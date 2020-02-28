WATCH: Lake effect snow stays well north of Syracuse overnight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT – FRIDAY:

Colder air deepens Thursday overnight into Friday across the region and lead to a significant band of lake snow affecting areas east of Lake Ontario well north of Syracuse. One to two feet of snow is possible in the heavier snow bands and the Tug Hill Thursday night

Only scattered snow showers will affect much of CNY, including the Syracuse area at times off Lake Erie with little if any accumulation expected Thursday night through Friday.

BLIZZARD CONDITIONS EXPECTED EAST OF LAKE ONTARIO THURSDAY – FRIDAY:

-Lake effect sets up and strengthens for areas east of Lake Ontario, the Tug Hill, and portions of the North County.

-Snowfall rates in the heart of the band 2-4” per hour.

-Wind gusts 40-60+mph.

-Visibility less than ¼ mile to near zero.

-Dangerous travel conditions, especially on I-81 and Rt. 11 between Pulaski and Watertown.

FRIDAY NIGHT – SATURDAY:

The band of lake snow to the north will try to drift south into the Syracuse area Friday night into Saturday as winds shift to more of a northwesterly direction. It appears the accumulation will be light, say 1-4” Friday night but be on guard for changeable weather as the squalls move through the Syracuse area. Stay tuned to the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team throughout the rest of the week for updates.

LAKESHORE FLOOD WARNING:

Also, thanks to the gusty west winds at times reaching 50 mph Thursday afternoon into Friday combined with above normal lake levels some lakeshore flooding and erosion is looking more and more likely. The National Weather Service has issued a Lakeshore Flood Warning as a result for Oswego and Jefferson counties from 11 am Thursday through 10 am Friday.