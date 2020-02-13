WATCH: Lake effect snow tonight, bitter cold by morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

A fairly strong arctic cold front will bring another round of snow showers to CNY Thursday night. Then, a blast of very cold air arrives in time for Valentine’s Day.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

That strong cold front is moving towards CNY out of Canada. Snow showers are increasing ahead of this front as we approach the early evening. Behind this front comes much colder air and lake effect for some.

WHAT TO EXPECT:

-Bands of lake effect form Thursday evening for areas south of Lake Ontario. Mostly for the central and western Finger Lakes through Friday morning.

-Accumulations for most an inch or less tonight but locally 2 to 4 inches over the Finger Lakes

-Blast of arctic air moves in. Temperatures drop into the 20s by Thursday evening.

-Friday morning temperatures will range from -5 to 10 across CNY depending on cloud cover.

-Highs Friday afternoon will range from the upper single digits to the mid-teens. Wind chill temperatures below zero.

-Few lake effect snow showers Friday.

END OF THE WEEK:

It will turn very cold and blustery in the wake of this system to round out the week for Valentine’s Day.

With the blast of colder air there will be some limited lake effect snow around Thursday night into Friday south and southeast of Lake Ontario. A coating to 1 inches is expected for most, including the Syracuse area. The best chance for 2 to 4 inches of snow will likely be west of Syracuse across the central Finger Lakes/Rochester area Thursday night.

The big story for most of central New York by Friday morning is the cold. Temperatures are going to be in the single digits with wind chills below zero. In fact, over parts of the Tug Hill wind chills of 10 to 20 below are possible! Wind Chill Advisories are up for Jefferson and Lewis Counties.

Lake snow will slowly fizzle near and west of Syracuse by midday Friday with some sun developing.

Mother Nature will give us the cold shoulder though on Valentine’s Day as highs only reach the teens with wind chills at or below zero at times! Bundle up!