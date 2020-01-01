WATCH: Lake effect snow well north of Syracuse for New Year’s Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)





NEW YEARS EVE:

For the rest of the overnight lighter snow showers will fall from time to time across central new York with little if any additional accumulation of snow.

Meanwhile, lake effect snow becomes better organized east of Lake Ontario. We feel 3 to 6 inches are possible by New Year’s morning over the Tug Hill of Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties.

NEW YEARS DAY:

Most areas of central New York will see little to no snow accumulation heading into the New Year with just a few snow showers and flurries around Wednesday.

However, heavier lake effect snow continues east of Lake Ontario centered on the Tug Hill Plateau New Year’s Day. By the end of the day Wednesday 24-hour snow totals of 6-12” are possible in this area with the highest amounts falling over the Tug Hill.

Highs Wednesday will be more seasonable mid to upper 30s, and it will be brisk too. Winds will gust past 20 mph means it actually feels like it is in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT – THURSDAY:

Any lingering lake snow well north of Syracuse will slide farther north and slowly fizzle late Wednesday night, while most areas will be quiet and chilly with lows in the 20s.

On Thursday, we turn milder once again under sunny skies as highs warm back into the 40s!

FRIDAY:

It remains mild for Friday, but moisture is moving north from the Gulf and low pressure will track east out of the Plains. They will combine to bring us some rain during the day.