WATCH: Lake effect snow with some rain mixed continues Tuesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

TUESDAY MORNING:

Some of you may be waking up a slushy coating to even a few inches of new snow! If you do, please feel free to send us a message on social media or by email with your snow report. Bonus if you have pictures!

Because of this, you may want to allot yourself a few extra minutes to reach your destination if you will be traveling in and around the Eastern Finger Lakes.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

The band of lake snow off Lake Ontario will oscillate north and south around Syracuse this afternoon and mix with some rain and or graupel (snow pellets) at times.

We think the band will become broken up some and slowly dissipate by this evening as high pressure builds in. Little to no additional snow accumulation is expected during the second half of the day.

Outside the lake effect from Auburn to Geneva to Cortland and Norwich and east of Lake Ontario, it will just be brisk and chilly again with some sunshine. Highs will struggle to reach the low 40s Tuesday with wind chills in the 20s and 30s all day long.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

High pressure continues to build in from the west and should not only stop the lake snow and rain but also provide at least partial clearing later Tuesday night for many in CNY. This may allow you to catch a glimpse of the Leonid meteor shower if you are lucky after midnight Tuesday night.

Lows Tuesday night should drop into the upper 20s to around 30.

Star gazers! Be sure to try and check out the Leonid meteor shower that peaks tonight!

WEDNESDAY:

We’re mostly cloudy Wednesday, but some showers could develop later in the day. Highs warm back into the low to mid-50s Wednesday afternoon as a warm frost pushes through. But a southerly breeze will add a little extra cool feel to the air. The cold front will pass through with more rain Thursday, followed by another cooldown and threat of lake effect at the end of the week.