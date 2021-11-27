WATCH: Lake effect snow won’t be the only type of snow we see this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

If you have travels plans that take you further than CNY Friday, here’s a look at the regional forecast.

SATURDAY:

Lake snow lingers Saturday but tends to taper as the day progresses. There could be a coating to an inch of new snow Saturday morning, especially across the hills but that should be about it.

Outside of the lake effect it’ll actually be a sunny at times, yet chilly and breezy day. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s, but it feels like the teens and 20s all day long. Bundle up!

SUNDAY:

As many travel back home from the holiday weekend, an Alberta Clipper scoots just to our south Sunday and MAY produce a light accumulating snow to end the weekend. Winds will be lighter and highs once again remain unseasonably chilly in the low to mid 30s. By the way, the average high for late November is in the low to mid-40s.

At this point, the snow that probably impacts CNY Sunday into Sunday night does not look to be too significant, but could cause roads, especially side streets, to get a little slick Sunday afternoon and night.