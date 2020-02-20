WATCH: Lake effect tapering, cold remains

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY:

Snow showers still linger south of Syracuse this afternoon. Accumulations are minimal if any at this point in the day. Areas to the north of Syracuse are seeing sunshine.



Everyone feels the chill today. It will struggle to reach the low 20s in the afternoon with wind chills closer to 10 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

A band of mainly lighter lake snow will try to develop Thursday night near the Oswego area before moving north towards Watertown around sunrise Friday. A light accumulation of snow is possible Thursday night east of Lake Ontario.

Some lingering lake effect snow showers in the morning east of Lake Ontario should end by around mid morning.

For the rest of us, after a cold start, sunshine is returning and temperatures begin warming. We climb close to freezing and even warmer (and dry) weather is in the cards for the weekend.