WATCH: Lake effect to impact parts of CNY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Some more lake snow will pile up Thursday night mainly east of Lake Ontario with 6 to 12”+ expected in the most persistent snows between Northern Oswego, Southern Jefferson and Lewis counties, especially over the Tug Hill.

For the rest of Central New York there will be some snow showers, but any accumulation will end up a couple inches or less by daybreak Friday.

FRIDAY:

Come Friday morning the band of snow north of Syracuse will make its way to the south thanks to a cold front pushing slowly through during the day. This will bring more snow squalls from time to time into the Syracuse area. Much of CNY will likely pick up 1 to 3 inches of snow Friday but there will be some locally higher totals where the squalls are more persistent.

It will be a brisk and seasonably chilly day with highs in the low 30s but the wind will make it feel like it is in the teens.

SATURDAY:

The weekend will be cold with lingering lake effect snow showers to start. There may be an additional light accumulation of snow Friday night into Saturday morning. Some very light lake effect snow could linger into the afternoon.

The bigger story will be highs struggling to reach 20 and wind chills in the single digits to low teens thanks to a brisk northwest wind.

SUNDAY:

High pressure will be in charge Sunday and will end up being the pick day of the weekend with possibly even a little sun showing up! It will remain cold though as highs will once again struggle to make it into the low 20s. Enjoy, winter enthusiasts!!