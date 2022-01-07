WATCH: Lake snow continues for the evening commute but when does it end?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Lake effect snow accumulated to more than a foot for our neighbors to the north and west Thursday. It was our turn Friday.

FRIDAY EVENING:

Expect to be in and out of bursts of lake effect snow, even some snow squalls into the evening commute. Additional accumulations in the most persistent snows will be 1-3”.

Winds will also be gusting to 15 to 30 mph from the northwest at times Friday evening, likely leading to at least a limited amount of blowing and drifting snow. Travel could be locally difficult so use caution.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Lake snow tapers to flurries Friday night as drier pushes in with high pressure building in from the west. An additional light accumulation of snow is expected Friday night before the snow tapers and more cold sets in.

Temperatures are cold tonight, especially where there is clearing. Areas north of Syracuse could dip below zero! Others will be in the single digits to low teens with some lingering lake clouds.

SATURDAY:

It’s a nice and seasonably chilly Saturday with some sunshine and light winds! Finally, a great day to take advantage of the fresh powder whether that’s skiing, sledding, snowshoeing, etc…

SUNDAY:

Sunday won’t be as nice with a brisk wind, milder air and some rain and a wintry mix possible in spots, especially north and east of Syracuse Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday should remain the 20s, while highs to end the weekend could flirt with 40.