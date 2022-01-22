WATCH: Lake snow develops for some late tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Not nearly as cold Saturday night, but some snow is on the way to CNY, especially north of Syracuse late Saturday night into Sunday.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will help protect us from frigid subzero temperatures Saturday night. Along with some snow showers developing for parts of the region, temperatures bottom out in the teens.

Ahead of a cold front, we’ll see a cold southwesterly wind. This will trigger some lake snow northeast of Lake Ontario after 9 or 10 mainly north of Syracuse.

Accumulations in Jefferson County, particularly near and just south of Watertown is where 6”+ of snow is possible by Sunday morning.

SUNDAY:

The cold front drops into and through CNY Sunday with some snow showers and a few squalls, and a brisk wind. Highs Sunday afternoon should climb to near 25.

The cold front push in from the north and send the band of lake snow from east-northeast of Lake Ontario to the east of Lake Ontario during the morning. Highest snow accumulations of 2 to as much as 6” occurs Sunday morning and early afternoon across North-Central Oswego County, including the Tug Hill, while over the southern part of Oswego County and into Northwestern Oneida County closer to 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected Sunday.

For the rest of CNY, including the Syracuse area, there will just be a coating to an inch or two of snow by sunset Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Other than some lingering flurries Sunday evening, especially near and south of Syracuse, the weather is quiet and cold Sunday night with lows dropping into the single digits above and below zero by Monday morning.

MONDAY:

After the very cold start to Monday, we should recover into the 20s with intervals of sun fading behind increasing clouds during the afternoon in advance of the next weather maker that is expected to deliver a widespread light accumulating snow to the region Monday night into Tuesday.