WATCH: Lake snow north of Syracuse this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

WEEKEND OUTLOOK:

A passing trough will bring scattered snow showers through central New York Saturday morning. Brisk winds will develop behind the trough from the southwest which will stir the development of lake snow north of Syracuse Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon. Lake Effect Snow Warnings will go into effect for Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, and northern Herkimer counties until Sunday morning. 6-12” of snow is expected during this time frame with the potential for 16” of snow in the more persistent bands mainly between Pulaski and Watertown. Gusty winds and limited visibilities will make any travel very difficult.

Most areas, including Syracuse, will not see anything more than a coating to 2 inches of snow through the weekend. Be sure to stay tuned the Storm Team for further updates on the lake snow.

INTO NEXT WEEK:

Our weather will remain active as another disturbance develops over the Great Lakes Sunday night. As it shifts east, this will pass just to our north bringing scattered rain and snow showers Monday. Once this storm exits the northeast, winds behind it will be cold and blustery from the northwest Tuesday with some lake snow. Quiet weather will be in place Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure develops before yet more rain moves in for Thursday and Friday.