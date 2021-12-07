WATCH: Lake snow slowly fizzles later tonight well north of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It’s feeling more like December for all but looking more like December for many north of Syracuse thanks to the lake effect snow late Monday night into Tuesday.

There was a sharp cutoff as to who woke up with a few inches of snow this morning and who had nothing but bare grass (and maybe a few less holiday decorations from yesterday’s high winds).

Places like Fulton, Hannibal, Baldwinsville, Clay, and Cicero picked up about 2-5” of new snow overnight and Tuesday morning. Meanwhile lots of locations south of the Thruway saw nothing but a dusting of snow, if even that.

Slowly the band of snow continues to make its slow northward journey across Northern Oswego, Southern Jefferson and Western Lewis (Western Tug Hill) counties.

Some localized heavy bands of lake effect snow are making traveling tricky from snow covered/slick roads and low visibility this evening between the Rt. 104 corridor and Watertown.

TONIGHT:

Any lake snow up across Jefferson (Watertown area) into Northern Oswego and Western Lewis counties should slowly shrink up back towards Lake Ontario shoreline and fizzle out late this evening into the overnight as winds turn from the west-southwest to the southeast late tonight in advance of the next system.

An additional coating to 3 or 4” possible this evening across Southern Jefferson, Northern Oswego and Western Lewis counties. Otherwise, most of tonight is snow free across CNY up until late tonight when some flurries develop from a system developing well south of the region. A trough of low pressure extending out of the system to the south will be the culprit for the occasional mainly light snow we see late tonight into Wednesday.

FORECAST SNOWFALL BETWEEN 5PM AND MIDNIGHT TUESDAY

Lows Tuesday night should drop into the 20s for all.

WEDNESDAY – WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Periods of snow is expected to be around Wednesday, especially come the afternoon and early evening. Snow tapers to a few snow showers and a maybe a brief squall or two across CNY Wednesday night.

Snowfall accumulation between late Tuesday night and sunset Wednesday should range from a coating to an inch or so. An additional coating to an inch or so of snow is possible Wednesday night thanks to the brief shot of lake snow.

Highs on Wednesday will stay in the low to mid 30s which is a few degrees below average for early December.

THURSDAY:

Other than a few flurries to start the day Thursday, the weather looks quiet with intervals of sunshine. Highs on Thursday top out in the mid to upper 30s.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

A push of milder air trying to move in will likely trigger a little snow and wintry mix late Thursday night/early Friday morning.

Lows drop into low 30s Thursday night, but behind the first of two warm fronts to come through readings rise into the mid-40s Friday afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky to end the work and school week.