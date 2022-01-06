WATCH: Lake snow stays up north for now, everyone feels the winter chill

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The thaw the last couple of days has been refreshing after the frigid start to the week, but more mid-winter cold and some snow is on the way.

THURSDAY:

A cold front moved through Central New York last night and now colder air is setting the stage for lake effect snow. The winds are going to settle in out of the west-southwest through Thursday which puts any significant snow well north of Syracuse.

Although Oswego County is not included in the winter alerts, parts of far northern Oswego County could see some of the lake effect as well. This would be mainly Pulaski and points north.

For the rest of Central New York, including Syracuse, there will be snow showers around with little if any accumulation expected through Thursday.

Lows drop into the mid to upper 20s tonight, and highs on Thursday should manage the low to mid 30s which is normal for this time of year. Gusty winds through the first part of the afternoon will make it feel like it’s in the teens and 20s.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Another 2 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts of lake snow is expected east-northeast of Lake Ontario between Watertown and Pulaski Thursday night. Meanwhile a nor’easter is expected to quickly spin up down near the Mid-Atlantic states Thursday night, and race south of the Southern New England shore on Friday. It still looks like this storm just grazes Central New York with a minimal impact. Lows Thursday night drop to within a few degrees of 20.

FRIDAY:

However, the air aloft is still rather cold Friday and expected to turn colder during the day with the passage of a reinforcing cold front Friday morning between about 7 and 9 am with a burst of snow likely. Behind this cold front, the winds turn more northwesterly. That will mean lake effect snow showers and even squalls drift into the Syracuse area during the late morning and right into the evening commute.

Yes, we likely won’t see much snow from the East Coast storm, but it does look like Lake Ontario will provide us some accumulating snow to end the week. How much snow are we thinking Friday? About 2 to 6 inches for many, including the Syracuse area with locally higher amounts possible across parts of Wayne and Northern Cayuga counties.

Again, the tail end of the morning, and especially afternoon/evening commute will most likely be impacted with at least somewhat snow covered, slick roads and reduced visibility.

Winds are expected to also be gusting to 30 to 35 mph at times Friday afternoon likely leading to at least a limited amount of blowing and drifting snow. This will add to the travel issues and produce wind chills in the teens too. Lake snow tapers to flurries Friday night as drier pushes in with high pressure building in from the west. An additional light accumulation of snow is expected Friday night before the snow tapers.

WEEKEND:

It’s a nice and seasonably chilly Saturday with some sunshine and light winds! Yes, that’s right! Finally, a great day to take advantage of the fresh powder whether that’s skiing, sledding, snowshoeing, etc…

Sunday won’t be as nice with a brisk wind, milder air and some rain and a wintry mix possible in spots, especially north and east of Syracuse Sunday morning. Highs on Saturday should remain the 20s, while highs to end the weekend could flirt with 40.