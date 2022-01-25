WATCH: Lake snow tonight, and then very cold again

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Lake snow tonight gives way to more arctic cold air overnight into Wednesday.

TONIGHT:

Another band of lake snow is impacting Southern Oswego, Northeastern Wayne, Northern Cayuga, Oneida, and possibly far Southwestern Lewis counties through 8 or 9 this evening. This band is slated to make a move to the south after 8 or 9 with a fairly quick burst of snow expected for Syracuse and the rest of CNY late this evening into the early overnight.

Where the most significant lake snows are expected this evening is where we have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6am Wednesday.

An arctic front pushes through tonight bringing the aforementioned band of moderate to heavy lake snow east of Lake Ontario back south towards Syracuse after 8 or 9 pm. So, watch out for another burst of heavier snow if you will be traveling late this evening into the early overnight hours in the Greater Syracuse area.

Another 2 to as much as 5 or 6 inches of new snowfall with locally higher amounts is likely across Southern Oswego, Northern Cayuga, Northeastern Wayne, and Northwestern Oneida counties tonight, mainly this evening. A coating to 2 inches for the rest of CNY is possible as the band sweeps through late tonight.

Lows drop to within a few degrees of 0 for many Syracuse west bound, but well below zero north and east of Syracuse by Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY:

It’s another frigid January day in 2022 across CNY with some sun and a bit more lake snow up near Lake Ontario between about Fair Haven and Rochester on Wednesday. Highs only reach the low to mid-teens Wednesday, and with a light breeze wind chills are expected to be in the single digits through the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

High pressure is centered over CNY to start Wednesday night, which will cause readings to drop quickly to below 0 and -10 quickly during the evening under a partly cloudy sky. After midnight, a light breeze is expected to kick up pushing temperatures above zero by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY:

High pressure continues to slide east of CNY Thursday leading to more of a southerly breeze and more tolerable/seasonable air come Thursday afternoon. Highs under a good deal of sunshine for much of the day should be well into the 20s!

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

A bit of light accumulating snow is expected late Thursday night into at least the start of Friday with another arctic cold front. Lows Thursday night will be pretty balmy for late January standards, 20s, but after starting near 30 to start Friday before readings likely drop during the day Friday.

Then our focus turns to a major winter storm developing near the East Coast Friday afternoon into the start of the weekend. Does the storm impact CNY with snow?? Find out here.