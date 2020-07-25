WATCH: Last weekend of July looking warm and dry

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

High pressure is building in and that sets us up for quiet, nicer weather Friday night. The air over us is ‘relatively’ dry so we expect temperatures to drop into the low 60s which is seasonable for the end of July. You may be able to open the windows and let the fresh air in tonight.

SATURDAY:

High pressure will assist in heating us up again over the weekend. We should still be in the upper 80s to start on Saturday. The humidity will be held in check so it won’t feel that uncomfortable for most.

SUNDAY:

By Sunday, however, dew points are creeping up plus the temperatures likely reaches into the low 90s. Syracuse’s record for the day is 94 set in 1939.

Despite the increasing heat and humidity, the weather looks to be dry this weekend. The daytime heating on its own won’t be enough to get showers and storms started. We need an additional ‘trigger’ That trigger is a cold front approaching Central New York Monday so our shower and storm threat will increase.