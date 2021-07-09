WATCH: Less humid air dropping into Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY NIGHT:

A cold front has moved east of Central New York this evening. In its wake there are plenty of clouds and just a few spotty showers.

We are seeing a relaxation of the humidity starting tonight so it won’t be as mild with low sin the low 60s.

WEEKEND:

The remains of Elsa pulls out of the Northeast and high pressure replaces it to start the weekend. What does this mean for Central New York? Well, how about some much nicer weather!

After some lingering clouds in the morning, the sun returns more so for Saturday midday and afternoon with seasonably warm temperatures and lower humidity levels! Highs should be within a few degrees of 80.

You may notice our forecast also includes a 10% chance of precipitation. That is because with all the left-over moisture in the lower atmosphere from the last few days we could see a few isolated showers pop over the higher terrain in the afternoon. The vast majority of Central New York, however, remains dry Saturday.

High pressure gives a little ground Sunday and moisture will try to return from the south. There is a chance a few showers approach Central New York later in the afternoon. Stay tuned.