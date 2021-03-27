WATCH: Less wind and a little cooler for now; wind and rain return Sunday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SATURDAY:

The best part of the weekend will be Saturday with much less wind and some sunshine expected to develop thanks to a little bubble of high pressure sliding in briefly. It’s been a cloudy morning, but the sky will brighten some for the afternoon and evening.

While Saturday is technically the coolest day we’ve seen in a week, highs Saturday afternoon in the mid-50s are still above normal for the end of March.

Saturday won’t bring any precipitation to CNY, we will see some of that Sunday. Here’s a look at the rankings of the year’s with the least amount of precipitation in March since 1902.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

We have another storm system moving from Wisconsin toward the Great Lakes. The center of the low pressure will pass to our northwest this weekend but this system will lift a warm front and a cold front over New York State.

Lows will be dropping to the low 40s Saturday evening before temperatures rise well into the 40s to near 50 by daybreak Sunday ahead of the warm front. We wake up to clouds early Sunday morning.

SUNDAY:

The warm front will pass through during the morning, changing our breeze to the south which lifts our midday temperatures to near 60.

Rain begins around midmorning. While there may be some periods of rain free time in portions of CNY during this day, we keep the threat of rain in the forecast until the cold front moves through from west to east in the late afternoon/early evening.

Although not as windy as Friday, wind gusts up to 30-40 mph are possible Sunday. Before an afternoon cold front comes through, highs are well into the 50s to near 60 before dropping back into the 40s during the evening.

Any rain showers mix with and end as snow showers after sunset Sunday night and into Monday morning as cooler Canadian air moves in. Little to no accumulation is expected for most though. It remains breezy overnight Sunday.