WATCH: Light rain showers Saturday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

SATURDAY:

The heavy rain is done with but light rain showers linger today. There will be pockets of dry time too so it isn’t a wash. A rain jacket isn’t a bad idea for any of your outdoor plans including going to the dome for SU Football versus Boston College for homecoming weekend. With dry time and a little bit of sun, temperatures rise into the upper 50s. Additional rainfall will be less than 0.25″.

A Flood Warning continues for Cayuga Lake and Onondaga Lake until further notice.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Overnight, a few showers are possible as a low pressure system is still close-by. Lows are in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY:

Is Halloween a trick or a treat? How about a little bit of both…

Sunday doesn’t look like washout for Halloween but there will be showers around into the early evening. The best chance for showers during trick-or-treat time will be north of Syracuse. No heavy downpours though. Temperatures are in the mid 50s during the day and the 40s during the evening. It’s a bit breezy too.

