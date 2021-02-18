WATCH: Light snow for all into Friday but who sees lake effect after that?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY NIGHT:

The weaker of the two storms moving west of the Appalachians towards us will ultimately transfer its energy to the storm off the East Coast late Thursday night into Friday.

The steadiest snow across the region is expected to fall Thursday night and possibly lingering into at least the start of Friday. The snow should be primarily light for most, but could be moderate at times, especially southeast of Syracuse across Chenango, southeastern Madison, southern Oneida counties and points south and east into the Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier.

By sunrise Friday, much of CNY will likely wake up to 1 to as much as 3 or 4 inches of snow with the best chance of seeing 3 or 4 inches occurring southeast of Syracuse.

Overall, this will not be a significant snow, but will probably be enough to slicken roads up somewhat, especially southeast of Syracuse Thursday night.

Where the odds of heavier snow are greater Thursday afternoon through the start of Friday is over the Southern Tier into northern Pennsylvania where Winter Weather Advisories have been issued.

FRIDAY:

Steady light snow will likely taper to flurries Friday morning/early afternoon with nothing more than another coating to an inch of snow expected. Highs on Friday will be around 30.

FRIDAY NIGHT – WEEKEND:

Friday night into Saturday there will be some locally heavy lake snow developing southeast of Lake Ontario. There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect for parts of the region. This will likely impact the Syracuse area too.

Outside the main lake effect Saturday there will be some flurries as it is only in the 20s with a brisk wind Saturday.

Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend to be out and about. The snow from Saturday is done, the winds are much lighter and there is sun as well.