WATCH: Light snow now but keeping an eye out for lake effect to start weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY OVERNIGHT:

The weaker of the two storms moving west of the Appalachians towards us will ultimately transfer its energy to the storm off the East Coast late Thursday night into Friday.

The steadiest snow across the region is expected to fall Thursday night and possibly lingering into at least the start of Friday. The snow should be primarily light for most, but could be moderate at times, especially southeast of Syracuse across Chenango, southeastern Madison, southern Oneida counties and points south and east into the Mohawk Valley and Southern Tier.

By sunrise Friday, much of CNY will likely wake up to 1 to as much as 3 or 4 inches of snow with the best chance of seeing 3 or 4 inches occurring southeast of Syracuse.

Overall, this will not be a significant snow, but could slicken roads up somewhat, especially southeast of Syracuse Thursday night.

Where the odds of heavier snow are greater Thursday afternoon through the start of Friday is over the Southern Tier into northern Pennsylvania where Winter Weather Advisories have been issued.

FRIDAY:

Steady light snow will likely taper to flurries midday Friday as a weak area of low pressure moves off the east Coast. Nothing more than another coating to an inch of snow expected.

Highs Friday afternoon manage to end up near freezing. That more ‘seasonable’ air along with an approaching jet stream disturbance will cause snow showers (much like summer showers) to develop during late afternoon. There could even be a few bursts of snow in time for the evening commute so be mindful of changeable conditions on the roads.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY:

Friday night into Saturday some locally heavy lake snow develops southeast of Lake Ontario. There is a Winter Storm Watch in effect for parts of the region. This heavy snow will likely be close to the Syracuse area. Click here for more on the watch.

As of Thursday evening, it seems the core of the heaviest snow is just west of downtown Syracuse across northern Cayuga into Wayne counties. In the more persistent lake snows Friday night into Saturday 4 to 8 inches of snow is possible with some localized totals around a foot.

Outside the main lake effect Saturday there will be some flurries as it is only in the 20s with a brisk wind making it feel like it is closer to 10 above.

SUNDAY:

Sunday is the pick day of the weekend to be out and about. The snow from Saturday is done, the winds are much lighter and there is sun as well. That would make the upper 20s we have forecast seem even warmer.