WATCH: Light to moderate snow expected Monday morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

MONDAY:

Our next disturbance approaches and moves through the region Monday. It brings with it two batches of precipitation. The first being light to moderate snow during the late morning and midday.

Southerly winds ahead of this system brings us more seasonable air with highs in the mid to upper 30s, but the brisk wind will make it feel more like the 20s. It could turn mild enough so that the second batch of snow showers during the afternoon/early evening may mix with a little rain.

The milder temperatures will likely keep snow totals down across central New York. For most, a couple of inches or less of snow falls but for the higher elevations, especially in and around the Tug Hill and southern Adirondacks, a good 2-6” is likely.

Due to the more significant snowfall expected in and around the Tug Hill and southern Adirondacks and more hazardous travel there’s a Winter Weather Advisory in effect between 7 am Monday and 1 am Tuesday.

MONDAY NIGHT:

There will be a little lingering wet snow east of Lake Ontario, especially around the Tug Hill and Adirondacks with another coating to a couple inches of snow possible there, while the rest of us will see little to no snow Monday night. Lows will be in the upper 20s to around 30 with a breeze.

TUESDAY:

On Tuesday, a weak upper-level trough will swing through bringing another round of wet snow possibly mixed with rain. A slushy coating to an inch is possible for many, but upwards of 1 to 3” will be possible across the higher terrain Tuesday. Temperatures remain near average with highs in the upper 30s.