WATCH: Lighter snow and cold in CNY tonight

THURSDAY NIGHT

Some lake effect snow is still possible tonight. It will NOT be as heavy as night. In fact, most of central New York can expect just a coating or even just a bit of snow in the air.

However, a band of steadier lake snow will try to develop later Thursday overnight near the Oswego area. A light accumulation of an inch or so of snow is possible

FRIDAY:

Some lingering lake effect snow in the morning east of Lake Ontario should end by around mid-morning up in the Watertown area. The rest of Friday features plenty of sunshine and more seasonable temperatures. A bit of a breeze though will mean wind chills near 20 degrees.

THIS WEEKEND:

For outdoor enthusiasts this weekend may be the best of the winter so far this winter season.

Milder air is headed our way and it looks like both Saturday and Sunday are above normal. In fact, on Sunday we reach the mid 40s!

Outside a few flurries over the Tug Hill the weekend is dry over all of central New York.

Enjoy!