WATCH: Lingering lake effect fizzles tonight north of Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THIS EVENING:

Only a few lingering light rain and snow showers/drizzle will become broken up some and slowly dissipate near the Syracuse area this evening as high pressure builds in. Little to no additional snow accumulation is expected this evening.

TONIGHT:

High pressure continues to build in from the west and should not only stop the lake snow and rain showers but also provide at least partial clearing later tonight for many in CNY. This may allow you to catch a glimpse of the Leonid meteor shower if you are lucky after midnight tonight.

Lows tonight should drop to within a few degrees 30.

Star gazers! Be sure to try and check out the Leonid meteor shower that peaks tonight!

WEDNESDAY:

We’re mostly cloudy Wednesday, and mainly dry but a few showers could develop during the midday and afternoon as a warm front pushes through the region.

In the wake of the warm front, highs should warm into the upper 40s to mid 50s across CNY with the warmest readings west of Syracuse and the coolest north and east of the Syracuse area. A southeast to south breeze will also kick up during the day adding a little extra cool feel to the air too.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A steady southerly breeze and more clouds than not keep temperatures up Wednesday night as lows should not cool below the upper 40s and low 50s for most. It stays dry Wednesday night too.

THURSDAY – THURSDAY NIGHT:

It’s a mild, breezy start to Thursday with readings well into the 50s, but mid to late Thursday morning some rain moves in with a cold front and it turns much cooler during the afternoon.

Temperatures drop out of the mid to upper 50s in the morning and back into and through the 40s during the afternoon as the rain tapers towards evening.

There should be some lake effect rain and snow east of Lake Ontario with some accumulations likely in and around the Tug Hill Thursday night into the start of Friday.

Lows Thursday night are expected to dip into the low 30s.