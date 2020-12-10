WATCH: Lingering showers/flurries for some Thursday morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

THURSDAY:

Other than a lingering rain or snow shower for some early Thursday, the weather will quiet down. Clouds persist for most of the day. The sky will try to brighten as clouds thin later in the day and if you are lucky you may see a few rays of sun before the sunset.

Temperatures will not be too bad either with highs around 40 and wind chills closer to 30.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

The sky will be partly cloudy with high pressure in charge and lows will range from about 25 to 30. A breeze will kick up a bit towards Friday morning on the backside of high pressure pushing temperatures up into the 30s for most by daybreak Friday.

FRIDAY:

The end of the week looks even milder with even some sun expected to start the day before clouds increase during the day ahead of an approaching cold front. A southerly breeze will import the milder air and the combination of the southerly wind and some sun should push highs near 50 Friday afternoon.

WEEKEND:

It will be a bit cooler Saturday compared to Friday thanks to Friday nights cold front passage, but still mild for mid-December.

The sky will be gray with a few rain showers possibly developing Saturday afternoon and highs reaching the low to mid 40s.