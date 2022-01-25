WATCH: Little bit more snow, but a lot more cold air on the way

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – First the snow, then the arctic cold again.

TUESDAY:

Roads could be at least somewhat slick for the morning commute. It would probably be a good idea to give yourself a few extra minutes to get into work and school in the morning.

Behind the clipper, an arctic cold front will move into the area and could trigger a band of lake snow to develop Tuesday afternoon/evening initially east of Lake Ontario during the afternoon before shifting south through the Syracuse area and Finger Lakes Tuesday night.

Another coating to an inch of snow is expected for many, but upwards of 1 to 4 inches or so east of Lake Ontario due to the burst of snow in the morning with the cold front from the clipper, and a bit of lake snow developing during the afternoon.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 20s during the morning and midday hours, but don’t get used to the ‘milder’ air because more arctic air builds in Tuesday night into Wednesday.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

An arctic front slides through Tuesday night bringing the band of lake snow with it to the south, which will be good for a burst of snow after 8 or 9 pm in the Syracuse area.

Snowfall Tuesday night will range from 2 to 4 or 5 inches across Oswego, Northern Oneida and Southern Lewis counties to a coating to an inch or two for the rest of CNY, with a few locally higher totals around Syracuse possible.

Lows drop to within a few degrees of 0 for many Syracuse west bound, but well below zero north and east of Syracuse by Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY:

It’s another frigid January day in 2022 across CNY with some sun and flurries/few light snow showers around at times. Highs struggle to reach the low teens.