WATCH: Little more snow to end the holiday weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

If you have travels plans that take you further than CNY Sunday, here’s a look at the regional forecast.

TONIGHT:

Less brisk and chilly with any lingering lake effect near and northeast of Syracuse dissipating near or just after midnight. A bit of light snow is also possible after midnight mainly south and west of Syracuse across the Finger Lakes towards Sunday morning in response to an approaching weak clipper. Little to no accumulation is expected tonight.

Lows drop into the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY – SUNDAY NIGHT:

As many travel back home from the holiday weekend, a weak Alberta Clipper scoots through late Sunday/Sunday night and likely produces occasional snow showers on Sunday, especially during the afternoon into Sunday night. A coating to maybe an inch or two is possible by Monday morning across CNY.

The snow that impacts us Sunday into Sunday night will likely not be too significant, but could cause side streets, bridges/overpasses, to get a little slick Sunday night. No major issues are anticipated though thankfully!

Winds will be lighter, and highs once again remain unseasonably chilly in the mid-30s. By the way, the average high for late November is in the low to mid-40s.

ABOVE IS THE FORECAST PLANNER FOR SUNDAY

ABOVE IS A FORECAST SNOWFALL MAP BETWEEN 7 AM SUNDAY THRU 7 AM MONDAY

MONDAY:

A little lake effect snow shower activity is possible to start the new week near and especially northwest of Syracuse Monday morning, but overall Monday looks be a pretty quiet, chilly day. Highs only manage to reach the low to mid 30s.

TUESDAY:

Another weak clipper is slated to swing through Tuesday with a little more snow shower activity, but again little to no accumulation is anticipated at this time.

Highs on Tuesday should be a touch milder than Monday with readings expected to top out in the mid to upper 30s.