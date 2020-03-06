WATCH: Little rain and snow this evening, improvements this weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

FRIDAY NIGHT:



Rain and snow showers are pushing southwest this evening. After the sun sets, temperatures will begin to fall. As they do, we’ll see a transition to all snow showers mainly west of I-81. Snow showers will taper after midnight.

Accumulation is going to be little to none. For areas like the western Finger Lakes, about 1-2” is possible, higher elevations north and south of Syracuse may pick up a fresh coating to an inch of snow by midnight.

WEEKEND:

In the wake of Friday’s wintry weather the weekend weather is looking quieter.

High pressure is building in later Friday night into Saturday. This is the center of a slightly cooler air mass so there should be a bit of a chill in the air to start the weekend in spite of a good deal of sun.

As high pressure drifts to our south on Sunday the wind turns into the southwest and that imports milder air into central New York. Temperatures end up in the low 50s Sunday which will be almost 20 degrees warmer than Saturday.

There is also a good deal of sun on Sunday which works out perfectly since it is the first day of Daylight Saving Time and we will have our first post 7 p.m. sunset of the year. Enjoy!