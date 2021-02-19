WATCH: Localized lake effect snow lasting into Saturday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT/SATURDAY:

Friday night into Saturday some locally heavy lake snow develops southeast of Lake Ontario. There is now a Lake Effect Snow Warning in effect for parts of the region. This heavy snow will likely be close to the Syracuse area. Click here for more on the warning.

With the cold air just starting to arrive Friday night we feel any lake effect squalls to start Friday night will be disorganized and most areas, even in the warning region, will wake up Saturday to only 1 to 3 inches.

Saturday morning lake effect squalls set up and should be most persistent over Wayne, Northern Cayuga and Southwest Onondaga Counties. However, with the high February sun angle and a jet stream disturbance passing to our east in the afternoon, the squalls should break up and start to move.

It seems the core of the heaviest snow is just west of downtown Syracuse into northern Cayuga Wayne counties. In the more persistent lake snows Friday night into Saturday 5 to 8 inches of snow TOTAL is possible with some localized totals around a foot.

On the edge of these persistent squalls, including downtown Syracuse, accumulating snow will fall to the tune of 2 to 5 inches.

Outside the main lake effect Saturday there will be some flurries as it is only in the 20s with a brisk wind making it feel like it is closer to 10 above.

SUNDAY:

Sunday is the pick day of the weekend to be out and about. The snow from Saturday is done, the winds are much lighter and there is sun as well as high pressure builds in. That would make the upper 20s we have forecast seem even warmer. It should be a great mid-winter outdoor day.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

A frontal system approaches us for Monday and southerly winds ahead o this system will bring us more seasonable air with highs in the mid 30s. However, we think some wet snow falls, perhaps even mixed with rain in lower elevations. For most, a couple of inches or less of snow falls but up to a half a foot could fall over the Tug Hill Plateau.