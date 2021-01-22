WATCH: Locally heavy lake effect for parts of Central New York overnight Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

FRIDAY OVERNIGHT:

As colder air continues to filter into Central New York overnight, we expect more localized lake effect. With some help from moisture coming off the upper Great Lakes we could briefly see snowfall rates approaching an inch an hour close to Syracuse. Overnight, the heavier snow will drift to the southwest through Syracuse.

Areas from the city of Syracuse south and west could see 3 to 6 inches of new snow after midnight with some locally higher totals in the hills of Southern Onondaga, Southern Cayuga, and Northern Cortland counties along with Wayne county closer to the lake.

For parts of Wayne and Cayuga counties, this additional snow overnight combined with Friday evening heavy snow will push their totals closer to a foot or more by daybreak

Elsewhere, we expect 1 to 3 inches of snow the rest of tonight.

SATURDAY:

Saturday is a cold day with lingering lake effect to start. While we are losing our connection to the upper Great Lakes, there is plenty of cold air crossing the lake on a northwesterly flow to keep the snow going. There is likely an additional localized accumulation of 2- or 3-inches by midday Saturday, especially west of Syracuse.

By afternoon, the lake effect weakens to nothing more than flurries with little if any additional accumulation.

The bigger story for the rest of us Saturday are temperatures struggling to reach 20 and wind chills in the single digits to near zero thanks to a brisk northwest wind.

SUNDAY:

High pressure will be in charge Sunday and will end up being the pick day of the weekend with possibly even a little sun showing up! It will remain cold though as highs will once again struggle to make it into the low 20s. Enjoy, winter enthusiasts!!