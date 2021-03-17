WATCH: Luck of the Irish on our side, keeping it mainly dry but cloudy for St. Patrick’s Day

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

WEDNESDAY (ST. PATRICK’S DAY):

Clouds will be a little stubborn on this St. Patrick’s Day. Even some flurries/sprinkles are possible, especially to start the day.

Overall, the holiday looks uneventful with at least some brightening of the sky possible during the afternoon.

It will be a little milder with highs solidly in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY:

We next watch Thursday and Thursday night closely as a storm moves south of us and colder air oozes in from the north at the same time. The timing and exact track this storm takes will dictate precipitation type and amounts.

The early morning starts dry, but after sunrise rain moves into Central new York. But, there could be a sharp cut off between rain and no rain with the NYS Thruway acting like a barrier. The farther south you are the higher the chance is for rain. For areas east of Lake Ontario there may actually be little rain Thursday.

For areas of CNY that do get wet, the rain likely mixes then changes to wet snow by the late afternoon/early evening. The rain to snow changeover would first occur over the higher terrain and then for all.

A minor slushy snow accumulation of a couple inches is possible Thursday night, especially over the higher terrain south of Syracuse. Stay tuned for updates over the next couple of days.

Regardless of how much snow falls Thursday afternoon/night it will be brisk and cool with a clearing sky for the end of the week.