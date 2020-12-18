WATCH: Mainly clear tonight and quite chilly

FRIDAY NIGHT:

High pressure stays in control of the weather for a bit longer.

Skies are mainly clear; winds are light and with the fresh snow pack it ends up quite chilly.  While Syracuse ends up near 10 above areas south and east of Syracuse will be in the single digits, perhaps even near zero in spots.

SATURDAY:

The weekend will turn somewhat milder and start quiet. Temperatures Saturday should end up more seasonable. Thankfully, there is less of a wind forecast so wind chill looks to be less of an issue.

After a sunny start, clouds increase Saturday afternoon as we tun out cloudy.

SUNDAY:

 A little snow possibly mixed with rain should come through on Sunday with a weakening cold front. Little if any accumulation is expected with temperatures above freezing.

