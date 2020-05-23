Live Now
WATCH: Mainly dry and warm Saturday afternoon

SATURDAY:

The low pressure that brought many of us showers overnight and this morning will head east, out to sea, Saturday afternoon.  This will allow us to dry out and sun will develop for most. A few scattered showers are still possible towards evening for those closer to the Southern Tier.

SUNDAY:

Sunday looks like the driest day of the holiday weekend. It’ll be a warm and a tad humid with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

A weak system approaching from the west could bring a couple of scattered showers to Central New York late in the day or at night Sunday.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY):

To end the weekend on Monday, we warm close to 80 degrees. It’ll certainly feel like summer! With a bit more moisture in the air there could be a couple scattered showers.

So, if you are planning on making outdoor plans for the holiday weekend, be sure to have the Live Doppler 9 app downloaded to your smart phones and tablets. That way, you’ll be able to see where any scattered showers are throughout the weekend.

