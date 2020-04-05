WATCH: Mainly dry end to the day

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

SUNDAY:

A weakening cold front will move through CNY midday Sunday with clouds and possibly a passing shower or two, but for the most part Sunday afternoon is dry. This front will finally sweep the moisture/clouds out of here and if we are lucky by late in the day we should start to see a brighter sky and possibly even a bit of clearing, especially west of Syracuse.

Temperatures aren’t too cool either, we should manage to reach the mid to upper 50s for highs on Sunday.

SUNDAY NIGHT – MONDAY:

That clearing late Sunday is a sign of things to come for much of Sunday night into Monday.  High pressure will build in and provide a clearing sky and cool Sunday night with lows in the low to mid 30s.  A good deal of sun will greet us out and about to start the new week too with highs well into the 50s once again.

TUESDAY:

Looks like a pleasant and mainly dry Tuesday with intervals of sun and highs climbing to around 60.

The next chance of more significant rain doesn’t look to arrive until later Tuesday night into Wednesday with a wave of low pressure.

