WATCH: A few spotty showers this evening

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

TONIGHT:

Drier air builds in as high pressure tries to nudge its way in from the northwest. This will lead to some more clearing during the night and a cooler start to Wednesday. Lows by early Wednesday will be in the low to mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some extra clouds may be around to start Wednesday, but all in all it will be an even brighter day with more sun developing during the day. There’s a slight risk for a spotty rain/snow shower in the morning, especially south of Syracuse. Highs will range from about 45 to 50 once again.

It will also turn a bit breezier during the day Wednesday as the pressure gradient tightens between high pressure to the northwest of us and an intensifying storm moves north off the East Coast.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Unfortunately, more clouds will roll in late Wednesday night thanks to wrap around moisture spinning around a large and intense storm off the Northeast coastline. A northerly breeze will also pick up a bit Wednesday night as the pressure gradient tightens between high pressure to the northwest of us and the ocean storm. Lows Wednesday night will be in the mid-30s.

THURSDAY:

The above mentioned ocean storm system will retrograde (moving east to west) a bit more across the Canadian Maritimes/North Atlantic Thursday. This will keep us mainly gray Thursday, but it still appears we will be dry. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid-40s to near 50 with a pretty stiff, cool breeze too.

FRIDAY:

A little trough of low pressure extending out of the ocean storm will flirt with us late Thursday night and Friday before pulling away Friday night into the weekend. This will probably result in clouds continuing to prevail on Friday with hints of sun possible. We can’t even totally rule out a shower or two, especially in the morning near and east of Syracuse. It will be seasonably cool and breezy with highs in the low 50s to round out the week.