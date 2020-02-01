WATCH: Mainly quiet today, more light snow tonight

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

THE WEEKEND:

The weekend gets off to a quiet start.  While you can expect plenty of clouds around Saturday there is not enough lift around to turn that moisture into widespread precipitation.  There should just be a couple flurries around from time to time with no accumulation expected.

A weak disturbance in the jet stream winds aloft passing through Saturday night brings a brief shot of light snow. Again, accumulation is light, an inch or less.

Sunday, a warm front is approaching central New York.  There is a good chance of steady snow over northern New York and that snow could briefly clip central New York during the afternoon and evening.  Even if the snow ends up steady for a few hours, temperatures above freezing should mean roads are mainly wet.

In the wake of the warm front we should manage to get back into the 40s on Monday.

