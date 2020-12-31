WATCH: Mainly quiet weather to end 2020

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-



END OF 2020:

A cold front will zip through the area early Thursday morning so west-northwest winds lead to a limited amount of lake effect snow showers to start the day. Little if any accumulation.

Much of Thursday looks to be dry and cool with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Right now, New Year’s Eve looks nice and quiet thanks to high pressure building in from the north. Temperatures should chill down into the 20s Thursday night as we ring in 2021.

START OF 2021:

A stronger storm system will come out of the Deep South and work west of CNY which will set Syracuse up for a mainly rain event starting Friday evening.

Most of the daytime is dry and mainly cloudy. Highs on New Year’s Day should be up near 40.

Precipitation likely begins as a little bit of a wintry mix after sunset, especially south and east of Syracuse where a light icing is possible. Around Syracuse, we see mainly plain rain. The Tug Hill will see a bit of snow going into the weekend.