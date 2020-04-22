WATCH: March-like snow, cold, and wind continues on Earth Day

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Cold air deepened overnight and a steady northwesterly flow has meant late season lake effect snow over areas southeast of Lake Ontario. That continues early Wednesday morning.

How much snow could fall from this unusual late-April lake snow band? A coating to 2 or 3 inches of snow is expected for many, including the Greater Syracuse area into Wednesday morning. Roads may get slick and sloppy in spots as temperatures drop into the 20s. So be mindful of this if you will be traveling the first part of Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Lake snow showers should taper off pretty quickly Wednesday morning as high pressure and drier air slowly build in. The drier air will yield some nice sunshine for Wednesday afternoon, but despite the late April sun readings will struggle to rise into the lower 40s (the normal high is 60 degrees). What will add insult to injury Wednesday will be the gusty west-northwest winds producing wind chills in the 20s most of the day! Brrr!!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

The sky will be partly cloudy and it will be pretty cold Wednesday night with lows between 25 and 30 as high pressure will keep us high and dry.

THURSDAY:

A warm front will inch towards the region on Thursday and provide more clouds and possibly a little rain Thursday afternoon that may even start as a bit of wet snow, especially across the hills. It will remain unseasonably chilly, but it will not be as chilly as Wednesday. Highs are expected to make the upper 40s.