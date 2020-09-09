WATCH: Mid summer warmth continues into Wednesday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

OVERNIGHT:

A front stalled across the northern part of CNY will slowly lift back to the north overnight. As it moves north, the threat of showers will shift into northern New York as well.

WEDNESDAY:

The heat and humidity should peak Wednesday with a good deal of hazy sun and highs warming well into the 80s! While that is very warm for mid September it is still far from the record for the date which is 94 set in 1941. There’s a very small chance of an isolated shower/storm, but most will not see a drop of rain.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Clouds will increase Wednesday night with a shower or two possible towards Thursday morning as a cold front nears the area. It will be a mild night with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

THURSDAY:

A cold front is slated to move through late Thursday morning/midday with only a few scattered showers accompanying or just behind the front. Highs will be in the upper 70s to maybe 80 with enough sun, but probably cool a bit during the afternoon behind the cold front. It will also turn less humid during the afternoon too.

FRIDAY:

High pressure will be settling in Friday and provide us with plenty of sunshine and a nice fall feel to the air. Highs will be in the low 70s to round out the week. Should feel and look great! Enjoy!

Weekend looks split right now. Stay tuned for details.