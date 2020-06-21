WATCH: Mild and muggy Sunday night, another hot day tomorrow

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)



SUNDAY NIGHT:

Any shower that forms this evening will taper around sunset. We’ll have a quiet, mild and muggy night with lows in the upper 60s. Some patchy morning fog is possible.

MONDAY:

No major changes to the pattern for Central New York to start next week. It remains hot (high temperatures near 90) and moderately humid with dew points in the 60s and hazy sunshine.

That combination should be enough to spark some afternoon showers and storms Monday. There may be a few more storms Monday afternoon as a weakening cold front approaches.

If the high temperature reaches at least 90°, we will have officially had a heat wave. A heat wave in CNY is defined as three consecutive days with temperatures of 90 or higher.

TUESDAY:

A stronger cold front moves in from the west for Tuesday with an even better chance for afternoon showers/storms. That should also allow the heat and humidity to ease for the midweek.

In case you missed it, the prolonged stretch of dry weather in Syracuse (barely) came to an end with a brief shower early Thursday night. So the dry streak ended at 15 days. Where does that rank in the record book for Syracuse? For the answer to that question and how it stacks up to previous prolonged dry stretches, click here.