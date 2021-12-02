WATCH: Mild, breezy, and showery before it turns chilly again

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY:

It’s a windy, milder, and damp day ahead of a clipper that swings through later this evening. There is a Wind Advisory in effect for portions of CNY.

Highs are well into the 40s to possibly 50 this afternoon, but temperatures cool back into the low to mid-40s by day’s end.

Rain may mix with and possibly change to a little snow over the higher elevations after sunset, and for the rest of CNY later in the night.

FRIDAY:

It’s a brisk end to the week with some snow showers to kick off Friday. We should dry out with even a little sun possible developing come the afternoon.

Forecast snowfall from 5pm Thursday through 5pm Friday 12/2/21-12/3/21

High temperatures are expected to be back in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s to round out the week. While it is still breezy in the morning, the wind dies down gradually during the day.

WEEKEND:

We are chilly with a bit of light snow possible Saturday thanks to a clipper racing through. Come late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night we will be watching a storm approaching the Northeast that likely provides CNY with wind, some rain and or snow/wintry mix. Stay tuned for updates over the coming days.