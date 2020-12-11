WATCH: Mild December weekend in store for Central New York

Weather
Posted:

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Clouds increase across Central New York as a cold front moves in from Canada. This front is starved for moisture so don’t expect much if any rainfall as the front moves through.

SATURDAY:

It ends up a bit cooler Saturday thanks to a cold front moving through Friday night, but still mild for mid-December.  Highs will still manage to reach into the upper 40s.

The sky are gray with a few rain showers possibly developing Saturday afternoon. They will be spotty and light.

SUNDAY:

It will turn milder again for Sunday with scattered rain showers. Low pressure is sliding to the north of us during the day and a cold front will come through Sunday morning. This means our high of 48 is coming shortly after sunrise with temperatures dropping through the 40s though the afternoon.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

It is back to more seasonably chilly December early next week.  There will be a few snow showers Monday as the cold returns but Tuesday is looking dry.

Stay Connected