WATCH: Mild December weekend in store for Central New York

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-
FRIDAY NIGHT:
Clouds increase across Central New York as a cold front moves in from Canada. This front is starved for moisture so don’t expect much if any rainfall as the front moves through.
SATURDAY:
It ends up a bit cooler Saturday thanks to a cold front moving through Friday night, but still mild for mid-December. Highs will still manage to reach into the upper 40s.
The sky are gray with a few rain showers possibly developing Saturday afternoon. They will be spotty and light.
SUNDAY:
It will turn milder again for Sunday with scattered rain showers. Low pressure is sliding to the north of us during the day and a cold front will come through Sunday morning. This means our high of 48 is coming shortly after sunrise with temperatures dropping through the 40s though the afternoon.
EARLY NEXT WEEK:
It is back to more seasonably chilly December early next week. There will be a few snow showers Monday as the cold returns but Tuesday is looking dry.
