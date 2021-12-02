WATCH: Mild for now; changes aren’t too far away…

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) –

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Temperatures will continue to drop through the 40s this evening and the first part of the overnight. Our wind direction will change to the west-northwest and we will see a bit of lake effect snow as much colder air crosses over the lake.

We don’t expect the lake response to be all that strong, but a coating to an inch or two by noon Friday.

Even though we’re not expecting much, if any, accumulation of snow in Syracuse, temperatures are going to drop to near freezing. Untreated surfaces such as sidewalk and driveways could become a bit slick.

FRIDAY:

It’s a brisk end to the week with some snow showers to kick off Friday. We should dry out and see a bit of sun developing in the afternoon.

High temperatures are expected to be back in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s. While it is still breezy in the morning, the wind dies down gradually during the day.

WEEKEND:

We are chilly with a bit of light rain/snow possible Saturday thanks to a clipper passing just to our north.

Come late Sunday afternoon into Sunday night we will be watching a storm approaching the Northeast that likely provides CNY with wind, some rain and or snow/wintry mix. Stay tuned for updates over the coming days.