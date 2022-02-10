SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Temperatures stay above freezing Thursday, so don’t expect any snow to stick around.

THURSDAY:

Our week of clippers, fast moving systems that originate in Canada, continue with yet another one today. Expect some snow showers possibly mixed with rain at times, especially through lunch time.

Highs should be well into the 30s to possibly 40 during the late morning/midday before the cold front sweeps through.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most, but another 1 to 3 inches is possible in and around the Tug Hill.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A band of lake snow develops east of Lake Ontario during the afternoon and expected to continue well north of Syracuse into Thursday night. Several inches of snow are likely in the most persistent snow by Friday morning.

FRIDAY:

Much of Friday is dry with a southerly breeze warming us up into the 40s again to end the week.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

An even stronger clipper impacts the region towards Friday evening into the start of the weekend with a bit more rain and snow. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most, but upwards of a few inches is possible in and around the Tug Hill and Adirondacks.

Lows Friday night only drop into the low to mid 30s with a gusty southwesterly breeze.

WEEKEND:

Saturday starts in the 30s, but during the day temperatures likely fall into the 20s. The wind picks up too which will only add to the chill.

We expect some snow showers Saturday too. Only a light accumulation is expected.

Saturday night into Sunday a little bit of lake effect snow is possible across the region, but even that should not add up to much.

Also, we are keeping an eye on a storm off the East Coast. At this point it does not look like this system is going to impact our region, but we will let you know if something changes over the coming days.

Highs on Super Bowl Sunday struggle to get out of the teens across CNY, which is a far cry from what Los Angeles feels for the big game!