WATCH: Mild today with evening rain showers

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

We can expect mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of today with some rain showers developing by the late afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will remain mild with highs near 50.

SUNDAY:

It will turn milder again for Sunday with scattered rain showers. Low pressure is sliding to the north of us during the day and a cold front will come through Sunday morning. This means our high of 48 is coming shortly after sunrise with temperatures dropping through the 40s though the afternoon. It will be windy with SW winds around 10-20 MPH gusting to 25 MPH. A Wind Advisory is posted for Jefferson county where wind gusts may approach 50 MPH.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

It is back to a more seasonably chilly December starting Monday. There will be a few snow showers Monday. Temperatures get even cooler Tuesday, put skies are looking dry under a mix of sun and clouds.

