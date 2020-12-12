WATCH: Mild today with evening rain showers.

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

SATURDAY:

We can expect mostly cloudy skies for today with some rain showers developing by the late afternoon and early evening. Temperatures will remain mild with highs near 50.

SUNDAY:

It will turn milder again for Sunday with scattered rain showers. Low pressure is sliding to the north of us during the day and a cold front will come through Sunday morning. This means our high of 48 is coming shortly after sunrise with temperatures dropping through the 40s though the afternoon.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

It is back to a more seasonably chilly December starting Monday. There will be a few snow showers Monday. Temperatures get even cooler Tuesday, put skies are looking dry under a mix of sun and clouds.