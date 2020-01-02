WATCH: Mild weather continues, rain is spotty Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)

THURSDAY NIGHT:

We see increasing clouds and temperatures slowly backing through the 40s and mid 30s. It’s mild and dry with temperatures already near 40 by sunrise tomorrow.

FRIDAY:

It remains mild Friday, but some moisture is moving north from the Gulf and low pressure will track east out of the Plains. They will combine to bring us some spotty, light rain showers during the day, there is a good amount of dry time though with temperatures back in the mid 40s.

WEEKEND:

More moisture with a stronger system comes at us from the Gulf of Mexico Saturday through early Sunday. The big questions for CNY Saturday through early Sunday are when will the rain change to snow and how much snow will fall??

At this time, it appears the changeover to snow will occur at first over the higher terrain during the day Saturday and then for all of CNY by Saturday evening. At least some accumulation will take place across all of CNY with the greatest amounts probably occurring over the higher terrain.

It’s too early to talk about snow totals especially because there’s some uncertainty regarding the storm track, which will ultimately dictate when the changeover to snow happens and the amount of snow that falls. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 for updates regarding this weekend’s tricky storm system.

Regardless of how much snow falls Saturday through early Sunday, it will be much colder and blustery on Sunday with highs more seasonable.